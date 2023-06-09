PUBLIC NOTICE Douglas County, MN Notice to Contractors County Projects CLOSING DATE July 6, 2023 Notice is hereby given that SEALED BIDS will be received by the Board of County Commissioners at the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Office at the Douglas County Administration Building, 821 Cedar St, Alexandria, Minnesota, 56308, until 1:00 pm, July 6, 2023 for grading and aggregate shouldering on SAP 021-624-007 (CSAH 24). Major Items: Clearing 3.85 Acres Grubbing 3.85 Acres Remove Pipe Culverts 808 Linear Feet Excavation - Common 46,785 Cubic Yards Excavation - Subgrade 33,021 Cubic Yards Common Embankment (CV) 63,336 Cubic Yards Aggregate Base, Class 5 21,934 Tons CS Pipe Culvert 828 Linear Feet RC Pipe Culvert 684 Linear Feet Random Rip Rap, Class III 841 Cubic Yards Mailbox Support 4 Each Traffic Control 1 Lump Sum Seeding 18 Acres Rolled Erosion Prevention, Category 25 20,299 Square Yards Hydraulic Mulch Matrix 925 Pounds Mulch Material, Type 1 27 Ton Plans, Proposals and Specifications may be examined and obtained at Douglas County Public Works located at 526 Willow Drive, P.O. Box 398, Alexandria, Minnesota, 56308. Requests for Plans, Proposals and Specifications must be accompanied by a Check, Draft or Money Order made payable to Douglas County. The price is $50.00 per set which includes Sales Tax. Plans and Specifications are also available at no cost on Douglas County’s web site: https://mn-co-douglas.app.rtvision.com/ Bids must be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or a Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to Douglas County. Bids must be sealed and shall be clearly marked “SAP 021-624-007”. Douglas County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Dated at Alexandria, Minnesota, this 5th day of June 2023. Vicki L. Doehling County Auditor/Treasurer Douglas County, Minnesota (June 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 231528