Public Notice Douglas County Ida Graves, LLC Micro Distillery Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License Application NOTICE OF IDA GRAVES, LLC MICRO DISTILLERY OFF-SALE INTOXICATING LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATION & LICENSING FEE STATE OF MINNESOTA DOUGLAS COUNTY WHEREAS, Ida Graves LLC., at 5422 Lake Ida Way NW Alexandria, MN has submitted an application to obtain a Micro Distillery Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License with the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, and WHEREAS, MN Statute 340A.405 subd 2(d) states that no license may be issued unless a public hearing is held on the issuance of the license. Notice must be given to all interested parties and to any city located within three miles of the premises proposed to be licensed. NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN, that a hearing for the purpose of considering the license fee and approval of issuing a Micro Distillery Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License to Ida Graves, LLC, subject to Minnesota Department of Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division final approval, will be held by and before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in the Board of Commissioners Room, Douglas County Administration Building, 821 Cedar St, Alexandria, MN on Wednesday June 14 th , 2023 at 1:02 p.m.; at which time the county board shall consider testimony and exhibits presented by interested parties and may base its decision to issue or deny a license upon the nature of the business to be conducted and its impact upon any municipality, the character, and reputation of the applicant, and the propriety of the location. Dated May 26th , 2023 Vicki Doehling Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer (June 2 & 9, 2023) 229522