Public Notice DOUGLAS COUNTY HRA NOTICE OF MEETING The Board of Commissioners for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Douglas County (HRA) will hold its Regular Monthly Meeting on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the HRA office, 1224 North Nokomis NE, Alexandria, MN. (July 12, 2023) 239789

