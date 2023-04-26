Public Notice Carlos Prairie Cemetery As

Public Notice Carlos Prairie Cemetery Association Meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023 Join us at our annual meeting at the Carlos Event Center Business of the cemetery and election of officers. If interested in a board position, contact me or Denise or any board member. Donations addressed to Denise Hoppe, Treasurer 305 Hintzen St. PO Box 37 Miltona, MN 56354. Clean up day will be Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM, able help needed. Thank You for your help and support. Carlos Prairie Cemetery Association c/o Joel Blank President/Secretary 213 Miltona Ave, PO Box 41 Miltona, MN 56354 (April 26, 2023) 216827