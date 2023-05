Public Notice Bids for: Case IH 115A Spe

Public Notice Bids for: Case IH 115A Specifications Contact: email dustins@alextech.edu or call 320-762-4512 Bids received by: Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm Megan Galarneau, Business Manager/CFO Alexandria Technical and Community College CASE IH Tractor Bid 1601 Jefferson Street Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 (May 10 & 17, 2023) 222241

