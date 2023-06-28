Public Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS VER

Public Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS VERMONT ACCESS ROAD IMPROVEMENTS (SAP 021-600-023) MILTONA TOWNSHIP, MN Notice is hereby given ELECTRONIC PROPOSALS for construction of the Vermont Access Road Improvements (SAP 021-600-023) project will be received by WIDSETH at 610 Fillmore Street, Alexandria MN until 10:00 AM local time on Wednesday, July 18th, 2023, at which time all bids will be opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all materials, skill, labor, and all else necessary for the Vermont Access Road Improvements (SAP 021-600-023) The project consists of the following construction items and approximate quantities: Excavation 20,000 CY Common Embankment: 21,000 CY Aggregate Base 8,000 CY Bituminous Mixture 6,300 TON RC Pipe Culvert 400 LF CS Pipe Culvert 1000 LF Turf Establishment 10 Acre Paint Striping 35,000 LF Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids must be on a unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form. No bid will be considered unless it is electronically submitted through QuestCDN vBid (Online Bidding ONLY) prior to 10:00 AM on the 18th day of July 2023. No paper bids will be accepted. Bid security must be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Widseth Inc., 610 Fillmore Street, Alexandria, MN 56308. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Digital Bidding Documents can be downloaded online for $45.00 at www.widseth.com by clicking the “Bid Documents” tab near the upper right-hand corner of the screen or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #8571402 on the website’s project search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by calling 320-762-8149 to schedule an appointment and upon non-refundable payment of $50.00 for each set. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Checks for Bidding Documents must be made payable to “Widseth”. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. By Order of the Miltona Township Board, Miltona Township, Minnesota. Tom Blank, Miltona Township Clerk (June 29; July 5 & 12, 2023) 236685