Public Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sea

Public Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids will be received by the General Manager of Alexandria Light and Power, Alexandria, Minnesota, at 316 Fillmore Street, Alexandria, MN 56308, until 1:00 p.m. on the 16th day of August, 2023, for Furnishing Padmount Switchgear and Primary Power Cable, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The material required is as follows: • 15 kV Padmount Switchgear (Air-insulated) • 15 kV Power Cable The above equipment shall be in accordance with the specifications and proposed form of contract now on file in Alexandria Light and Power offices in said city of Alexandria, Minnesota, by this reference made a part hereof, as though fully set out and incorporated herein. Each bid shall be made out on bid forms furnished by the Engineer and shall be accompanied by either a certified check or a bid bond executed in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the amount of the Bid. The bid security shall be made payable to Alexandria Light and Power. The bid security must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon. Such bid security shall be forfeited to Alexandria Light and Power as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract and post a satisfactory Performance or Supply Bond. Material suppliers desiring a copy of the bid forms and specifications for individual use may obtain them from the office of DGR Engineering, Rock Rapids, Iowa, telephone (712) 472-2531, fax (712) 472-2710, website www.dgr.com, e-mail dgr@dgr.com, no deposit required. Payment to the Supplier will be made on the basis of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price of the material within thirty-one (31) days of receipt of the equipment in acceptable condition and associated invoice. Delivery of the materials may start after execution of Contract Documents. All materials shall be delivered by the dates set in the Specifications. Alexandria Light and Power reserves the right to defer acceptance of any bid for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date bids are received and no bid may be withdrawn during this period. Alexandria Light and Power also reserves the right to reject any or all bids and enter into such contract as it shall deem to be in the best interest of Alexandria Light and Power. ALEXANDRIA LIGHT AND POWER By /s/ Ted Cash General Manager (July 26, 2023) 243821