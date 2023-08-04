Public Notice A mechanics sale will be h

Public Notice A mechanic’s sale will be held on August 14yh, 2023 at Dans Diesel Inc. The time of the sale will be at 2pm. The amount owed is $7,968.64. The reason for the sale is for non payment of repairs on a 2013 Wabash National Corporation Dry Van Duraplate Trailer VIN#1JJV532D8DL715693. Name of the owner is Bee Zone Logistics, 4130 Linden Ave, Dayton OH 45432. Any questions can be directed to Katie at Dans Diesel Inc 320-762-7218. (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) 246749