Public Notice 2024 Sauk River Watershed District Budget Public Hearing Notice January 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2024 Calendar Year Budget Managers Compensation and Training Expenses $18,308 Operations and Administration Expenses $405,623 Education Expenses $121,554 Monitoring Expenses $143,045 Water Resource Expenses $80,185 Permit Authority Expenses $75,696 Operating Transfers $151,500 Total General Budget $995,914 Project Tax Budget $150,000 Total Levy Budget $1,145,914 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The Sauk River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold its annual budget public hearing, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The hearing is for the purpose of taking public comment on the proposed 2024 budget with a maximum levy of $1,145,914. The proposed budget includes: a General Purpose Tax Levy (MS 103D.905, subd. 3) and a Project Tax Levy (MS 103D.905, subd. 9). At such time, any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of proposed budget as set forth and contained above. Any interested person may also provide comments on the proposed budget in writing to Jon Roeschlein, email at jon@srwdmn.org or by mail to Sauk River Watershed District, Attn: Public Hearing, 642 Lincoln Road, Sauk Centre, MN 56378, in advance of the hearing. To obtain a full copy of the proposed budget, please contact Jon Roeschlein by email at jon@srwdmn.org or by phone at 320-352-2231. For more information regarding the budget, please see the SRWD website http://www.srwdmn.org Jon Roeschlein Administrator Sauk River Watershed District 642 Lincoln Road Sauk Centre, MN 56378 (320) 352-2231 Phone jon@srwdmn.org Visit us online at: www.srwdmn.org (Aug 2 & 9, 2023) 245873