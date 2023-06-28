Public Notice 1. Location of Home: 1601 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, MN 56308 2. Legal Description of Property: ATCC Students of the carpentry program built a 1,430-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house shall be transferred to the successful bidder AS-IS, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES, in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement signed by the successful bidder and accepted by the College. The College shall not provide any additional services, labor or materials relating to the house, such as light fixtures, carpet, or other materials or appliances. Any such additional services, labor, or materials shall be the responsibility of the successful bidder and may be added to the house after the transfer only. 3. Minimum Bid, if any: $105,000 The successful bidder must submit a check in the amount of $1,000.00, payable to Alexandria Technical and Community College as earnest money. Bid deadline: Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:00 PM On or before August 14, 2023, at 3:00 PM, the successful bidder must sign a purchase agreement acceptable to the College. The balance of the bid price (and Minnesota sales tax of 7.375% on 65% of the purchase price) must be paid in full on or before 3:00 PM, August 14, 2023. All closing costs, including sales tax, shall be paid by the successful bidder. 4. Bid received by: Megan Galarneau, Business Manager/CFO Phone: (320)762-4541 Alexandria Technical and Community College 1601 Jefferson Street Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237389