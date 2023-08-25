Public Hearing on ALASD Budget FY2024 Th

Public Hearing on ALASD Budget FY2024 The Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District (ALASD) will hold a public hearing on the proposed ALASD Budget for the Year 2024 starting at 5:30 p.m. on September 13, 2023, at the ALASD Maintenance and Training Center, 2201 Nevada Street, Alexandria, MN 56308. A copy of the proposed budget is available for viewing during normal working hours. Additional information regarding proposed 2024 budget can be found at: alasdistrict.org Written comments should be addressed to ALASD Board of Directors: 2201 Nevada Street, Alexandria, MN 56308. (Aug. 25 & 30, 2023) 251748