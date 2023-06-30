Public Hearing AMENDMENT TO WELLHEAD PRO

Public Hearing AMENDMENT TO WELLHEAD PROTECTION PLAN ALP Utilities is in the process of developing an amendment to their wellhead protection plan for its drinking water supply wells. A copy of the amended plan is available at the ALP office for public review. This portion of the plan includes: 1. The inventory of potential contaminants of concern within the drinking water supply management area; 2.The data that was considered in this portion of the plan; 3. Issues, problems, and concerns within the drinking water supply management area; 4. Goals, objectives, and action strategies to address the issues and concerns within the drinking water supply management area; 5. A plan evaluation strategy; and 6. A contingency strategy in the event of water system disruption. Consistent with the Wellhead Protection Rule (part 4720.5350, subpart 4), a Public Hearing has been scheduled on July 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM at the ALP office located at 316 Fillmore Street, Alexandria MN 56308 to discuss issues and address all comments related to the plan amendment. All interested parties are invited to participate in the hearing. (June 30, 2023) 237914