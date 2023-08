Osakis Township Residents Monthly Meetin

Osakis Township Residents Monthly Meeting-Change of date The Osakis Township monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 7PM in the Lillian Building basement @ 211 1st Ave E, Osakis, MN. Dawn McNeal Clerk/Treasurer (Aug. 9, 2023) 246053

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.