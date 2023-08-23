Ordinance No. 887 2nd Series An Interim Ordinance Temporarily Prohibiting the Operation of a Cannabis Business in the City of Alexandria WHEREAS, on May 30, 2023, Governor Tim Walz signed into law House File 100 relating to the possession, sale, and adult use of cannabis; and WHEREAS, House File 100 authorizes local units of government that are conducting studies or have authorized a study to be conducted for the purpose of considering adoption or amendment of reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of a cannabis business to adopt ordinances that regulate, restrict, or prohibit the operation of a cannabis business until January 1, 2025; and WHEREAS, the purpose of such a prohibition is to protect the planning process and the health, safety, and welfare of the City’s citizens; and WHEREAS, the City of Alexandria, Minnesota, is a local unit of government that is committed to providing safe and healthy environments; and WHEREAS, as part of that commitment, the City has recognized that, based on the most reliable and up-to-date scientific evidence, the rapid introduction of newly legalized adult-use cannabis products presents a significant potential threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Alexandria, and particularly to youth; and WHEREAS, the City has the opportunity to be proactive and make decisions that will mitigate this threat and reduce exposure of young people to cannabis and related products and to the marketing of these products and improve compliance among cannabis users and cannabis businesses with laws establishing reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of a cannabis business; and WHEREAS, in keeping with its commitment to providing safe and healthy environments, the City already regulates the sale of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol; and WHEREAS, the City Council for the City of Alexandria, Minnesota will be studying the adoption or amendment of reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of a cannabis business. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council for the City of Alexandria, Minnesota hereby ordains as follows. Section 1. Definitions. The definitions contained in Minn. Stat. § 342.01, as the same may be amended from time to time, shall apply to this ordinance. Section 2. Authorization of Study. City staff are hereby authorized and directed to study reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of the operation of cannabis businesses with the City of Alexandria and to recommend such restrictions to the City Council. Section 3. Moratorium. No cannabis business shall be operated within the City of Alexandria, Minnesota, while this ordinance remains in effect. Section 4. Effective Dates. This ordinance shall be effective upon its final passage and publication and shall continue in effect until January 1, 2025, unless sooner repealed by the City Council. Adopted by the City Council of the City of Alexandria on this 14th day of August 2023, by the following vote: YES: FRANZEN, THALMAN, ALLEN, WIENER NO: NONE ABSENT: MACE __________________ Bobbie K. Osterberg, Mayor ATTEST:__________________ Martin D. Schultz, City Administrator (Aug. 23, 2023) 251269