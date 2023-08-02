Ordinance No. 886 2nd Series An Ordinanc

Ordinance No. 886 2nd Series An Ordinance Amending City Code Chapter 9, Section 9.55 Relating to Nuisances WHEREAS, on May 30, 2023, Governor Tim Walz signed into law House File 100 relating to the possession, sale, and adult use of cannabis; and WHEREAS, House File 100, Article 1, Section 74 declares that any use of adult-use cannabis flower which is injurious to health, indecent or offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property is a nuisance; and WHEREAS, the City of Alexandria, Minnesota, declares various other conditions to be nuisances, as listed in City Code Section 9.55; and WHEREAS, the City is committed to providing safe and healthy environments; and WHEREAS, the City Council for the City of Alexandria, Minnesota has determined that any use of cannabis flower which is injurious to health, indecent or offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property is a nuisance. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council for the City of Alexandria, Minnesota hereby ordains that Section 9.55, Subd. 4 of the Alexandria City Code shall be and hereby is amended by the addition of subpart I as follows. Subd. 4. Public Nuisance - Health. The following are hereby declared to be nuisances affecting health: *** H. Dense smoke, noxious fumes, gas and soot, or cinders in unreasonable quantities; I. Any use of adult-use cannabis flower, which is injurious to health, indecent or offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property. This Ordinance shall be effective upon its final passage and publication. Adopted by the City Council of the City of Alexandria on this 24th day of July 2023, by the following vote: YES: FRANZEN, THALMAN, ALLEN, MACE, WIENER NO: NONE ABSENT: NONE Bobbie K. Osterberg Mayor ATTEST: Martin D. Schultz City Administrator (Aug. 2, 2023) 245912