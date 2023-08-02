Ordinance No. 884 2nd Series An Ordinanc

Ordinance No. 884 2nd Series An Ordinance By Reference Amending City Code Section 10 by Addition of a Section 10.34, “Alomere Health Heliport Overlay District” WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Alexandria desires to add Section 10.34 to the City Code, “Alomere Health Heliport Overlay District”, and WHEREAS, the publication of the complete text of this ordinance is not economically feasible. NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA HEREBY ORDAINS: SECTION I. That Section 10.34 be added to the Alexandria City Code. Because it is not economically feasible to publish the entire text of the ordinance, the ordinance is published by reference, but the full copy of the ordinance is on file in the Office of the City Clerk and copies are available to any interested person during the regular office hours of the City Clerk. SECTION II. This Ordinance shall be in full force upon its final passage and publication. ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Alexandria this 24th day of July, 2023, by the following vote: YES: FRANZEN, THALMAN, ALLEN, MACE, WIENER NO: NONE ABSENT: NONE Bobbie K. Osterberg, Mayor ATTEST: Martin D. Schultz, City Administrator (Aug. 2, 2023) 245890