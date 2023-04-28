ORDINANCE NO. 882 2ND SERIES AN ORDINANC

ORDINANCE NO. 882 2ND SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 4.34, TOBACCO LICENSING AND REGULATION, FOR THE PURPOSES OF CLARIFYING THE APPLICATION AND PENALTIES The City Council of the City of Alexandria does hereby ORDAIN: SECTION I. That Section 4.34, Subdivision 3.A and Subdivision 13.A of the Alexandria City Code are deleted in their entirety and replaced by the following: “3.A. Application. An application for a license to sell tobacco, tobacco products, tobacco related devices, electronic delivery devices, or nicotine and lobelia delivery products shall be made on a form provided by the City. The application shall contain the full name of the applicant, the applicant’s residential and business addresses and telephone numbers, the name of the business for which the license is sought, list any prior investigations done on the applicant relating to a tobacco or electronic delivery device license, list any other tobacco or electronic delivery device licenses held by the applicant, list any other similar licenses held by the applicant, list any other adverse licensing actions against the applicant, and any additional information the City deems necessary. Upon receipt of a completed application, the City Administrator shall forward the application to the City Council for action at its next regularly scheduled council meeting. If the City Administrator shall determine that an application is incomplete, he or she shall return the application to the applicant with notice of the information necessary to make the application complete.” “13.A. Licensee. Any licensee found to have violated this ordinance, or whose employee shall have violated this ordinance, shall be charged an administrative fine as noted in Minnesota Statutes 461.12, Subd. 2. In addition, upon the third or subsequent offense, the City Administrator shall suspend the license for each location owned, operated or controlled by the licensee for not less than seven days or recommend to the City Council that the license be revoked or not renewed. The administrative penalties noted above are the minimum mandatory penalties, which in no way restrict the City from suspending or revoking a license regardless of the lack of prior violations.” SECTION II. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication. ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Alexandria this 24th day of April, 2023, by the following vote: YES: FRANZEN, THALMAN, ALLEN, MACE, WIENER NO: NONE ABSENT: NONE Bobbie K. Osterberg, Mayor ATTEST: Martin D. Schultz, City Administrator (April 28, 2023) 218064