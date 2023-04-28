ORDINANCE NO. 881 2ND SERIES AN ORDINANC

ORDINANCE NO. 881 2ND SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 4.35.1 FOR THE PURPOSES OF CLARIFYING THE LOCATIONAL RESTRICTIONS ON VENDING ACTIVITY The City Council of the City of Alexandria does hereby ORDAIN: SECTION I. That Section 4.35.1, Subdivision 2.B.5.a of the Alexandria City Code is deleted in its entirety and is replaced by the following: “a. Mobile food trucks/vendors are prohibited from vending activity on Broadway Street in the area bounded by Third Avenue to the north and 22nd Avenue to the south, from vending activity on any portion of State Trunk Highway 29 lying within the City (unless authorized by the State of Minnesota and while operating under a Special Event Permit as described in part B.1.a of this Subdivision), from vending activity in any municipal parking lot, from vending activity on any public street or private property within 150’ of the nearest property line of any restaurant within the City except as expressly authorized in writing by the owner/operator of such a restaurant, and from vending activity on private property used or zoned for other than commercial or industrial purposes.” SECTION II. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication. ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Alexandria this 24th day of April, 2023, by the following vote: YES: FRANZEN, THALMAN, ALLEN, MACE, WIENER NO: NONE ABSENT: NONE Bobbie K. Osterberg, Mayor ATTEST: Martin D. Schultz, City Administrator (April 28, 2023) 218052