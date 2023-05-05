NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:20 pm in the Alexandria City Hall located at 704 Broadway to consider a proposed amendment to Section 10 of the City Code which would create an overlay district for the purposes of regulating and restricting the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the Alomere Health Heliport. Background information will be provided and all those wishing to be heard on the matter will be accorded an opportunity to speak. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments may be addressed to Michael J. Weber, Alexandria City Planner at 704 Broadway, Alexandria MN, 56308, phone: 320-759-3626 or e-mail: mweber@alexandriamn.city Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (May 5, 2023) 220726