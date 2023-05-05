Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Sec

Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit request of QF5, LLC. The applicant is requesting to allow open and outdoor storage of larger power equipment/attachments. The property is located on 50th Ave W east of and adjacent to Alex Power Equipment at 116 50th Ave W, and is located in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district. The property is currently undeveloped, however the applicant intends to expand the Alex Power Equipment business onto this property. The equipment to be stored consists of compact tractors, tractor attachments, skid loaders and attachments, excavators, utility vehicles, snow removal equipment, chainsaws, generators, trimmers, mowing equipment and other similar power equipment. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrot, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (May 5, 2023) 220713