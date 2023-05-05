Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Sec

Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit request of Douglas County. The applicant is requesting to allow the construction of a new 16,800 square foot building to house both the Sheriff Department water patrol/tactical equipment and functions, and the Aquatic Invasive Species group equipment. The boat and water building will be adjacent to the existing Public Works Facilities of Douglas County. The property is located at 526 Willow Drive in an R-2 “Single & Two Family Residential” zoning district. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrot, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (May 6, 2023) 220707