Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Min

Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 414.033, Subd. 5, the Alexandria City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:00 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the annexation petition signed a majority of the property owners of Westbrook Estates. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within the property in question. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Martin D Schultz, City Administrator (Aug. 25, 2023) 252617