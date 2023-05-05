NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to Cit

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to City Code Section 6.09, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the street vacation and right of way plat application of the City of Alexandria. The request would vacate a portion of 18th Avenue lying between Broadway/TH 29 and Fillmore Street, as dedicated in the plat of “South Broadway Addition”, and concurrently plat right of way for the realigned public street. The portion of the public street to be vacated is generally described as running north and east of the recently realigned 18th Avenue to the TH 29 right of way. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments may be addressed to Michael J. Weber, City Planner at 704 Broadway, Alexandria MN, 56308, phone: 320-759-3626 or email at mweber@alexandriamn.city Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (May 5, 2023) 220731