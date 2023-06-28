NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINS 63-3148-20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ALEXANDRIA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Council shall meet on Monday, July 10, 2023, commencing at approximately 7:00 o’clock p.m. at City Hall, 704 Broadway, Alexandria, Minnesota, 56308, to hold a public hearing on the following matters: (1) modification of the Development Program for Development District No. 1 (the “Project Area”) to reflect increased project costs and increased bonding authority; (2) modification of the Tax Increment Financing Plans for Tax Increment Financing Districts Nos. 12, 17, 25-26, 37, 39-43, 45-48, 50-56, 58, 60-62, and 64-65 to reflect increased project costs and increased bonding authority within the Project Area; (3) creation of Tax Increment Financing District No. 66; and, (4) adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan relating thereto, all pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.001 to 469.047, 469.124 to 469.134, 469.090 to 469.108 and 469.174 - 469.1794, inclusive, as amended and supplemented from time to time. Copies of the documentation relating to the above proposed actions will be on file and available for public inspection in the Administrator-Clerk’s office. The property proposed to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 66 includes the following PINS and is set forth on the attached map: PINS 63-3148-200 including all adjacent streets, roads and rights-of-way, and located on Nevada Street SW and 42nd Avenue, Alexandria, Minnesota. (Insert Map Here) All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL /s/ Martin Schultz, City Administrator BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL Martin Schultz, City Administrator