Notice of Public Hearing for Alexandria HRA’s 2023 Annual PHA Plan Review Notice is hereby given that the Alexandria Housing & Redevelopment Authority will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday October 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Alexandria HRA offices located at 809 Broadway Street, Alexandria MN 56308. The purpose of this public hearing is to receive public comment on the AHRA 2023 Annual PHA Plan for the Public Housing/Capital Funding program through Housing & Urban Development. The PHA Plan will be available for review by appointment beginning September 8, 2023 at the AHRA offices located at 809 Broadway-Monday through Friday 8:30 am until 4:00 pm. (Aug. 18 & 25; Sept. 1, 2023) 250364