NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ALEXAND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ALEXANDRIA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A PROPOSED BUSINESS SUBSIDY TO GOODNEIGHBORS – 2410 BUILDING, LLC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “City”) of the City of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 10, 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m., at the City Hall, located at 704 Broadway, Alexandria, Minnesota, relating to the proposed business subsidy agreement with GoodNeighbors – 2410 Building, LLC, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 116J.993 through 116J.995, inclusive, as amended. The purpose of the public hearing will be to receive public comment regarding the proposed business subsidy for GoodNeighbors – 2410 Building, LLC. Copies of the business subsidy agreements as proposed to be authorized for execution by the City will be on file and available for public inspection at City Hall. A person with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the City of Alexandria may file a written complaint with the City if it fails to comply with sections 116J.993 to 116J.995 of Minnesota Statutes, and no action may be filed against the City for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed. All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their view orally or in writing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL Martin Schultz, City Administrator (June 28, 2023) 237273