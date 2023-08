Notice of Public Hearing A Public Hearin

Notice of Public Hearing A Public Hearing for comment on the improvement and pavement of the Vermont Access Road will be held on Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Miltona Community Center. Thomas A Blank Clerk, Miltona Township (Aug. 30; Sept 1, 2023) 254234

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.