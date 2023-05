NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that a 1981 Jeep 1JC, Red in color, MN License plate, 618 HUH VIN# 1JCBM85A8BT018582, will be sold at auction unless owner claims vehicle by May 31 2023. Contact Glenn’s Towing at 5227 Halvorson Rd NW Garfield, MN 56332; (320) 834-4462 (May 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 221103

