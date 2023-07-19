NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 22, 2010 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,099.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Robert Kleven and Margie L Kleven, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. SERVICER: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 30, 2010, Douglas County Recorder, as Document Number A326373 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC FKA new Penn Financial LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West Sixty (60) feet of Lots Five (5), Six (6), and Seven (7), Block Twenty (20), Holes Second Addition to Alexandria, according to the duly recorded plat thereof on file in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, Douglas County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1115 6th Ave E, Alexandria, MN 56308 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 63-2554-000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $86,834.62 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 7, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 7, 2024, or the next business day if March 7, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 12, 2023 NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X LOGS Legal Group LLP Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 241957