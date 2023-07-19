NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $141,550.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Michelle Gist and Anthony J. Gist as spouses married to each other MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100297630000857627 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Glenwood State Bank SERVICER: Cenlar FSB DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 6, 2017, Douglas County Recorder, as Document Number 391364 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Crescent Mortgage Company LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 2, Floding’s Acres PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1603 Scenic Heights Road NE, Alexandria, MN 56308 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 63-6300-080 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $163,778.64 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 5, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on July 5, 2023, or the next business day if July 5, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 27, 2022 Crescent Mortgage Company Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY ___________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 5, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to April 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by October 6, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 5, 2023. Crescent Mortgage Company Assignee of Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 22-115414 Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for April 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 13, 2024. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: April 5, 2023 Crescent Mortgage Company Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 22-115414 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to October 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by April 12, 2024. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: July 11, 2023 Crescent Mortgage Company Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 22-115414 (July 19, 2023) 241919