NOTICE OF MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Lakes Area Economic Development Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday, August 2 nd at 4:00 pm at the offices of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission located at 324 Broadway, Alexandria, MN 56308. Nicole Fernholz Executive Director Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission (July 21, 2023) 242482

