NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION State of Minnesota County of Douglas Vicki L. Doehling County Auditor/Treasurer TO: ALL PERSONS WITH LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Douglas County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the state of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, and costs levied on those parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) September 15, 2023. The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below. Names / Addresses PID and Description Amount Due JARED M & MONIQUE S HAGEN #27-1731-200 $7,625.57 2635 REEDS VILLA ROAD SW SECT-26 TWP-128 RANG-38 ALEXANDRIA MN 56308 LOT 1, BLOCK THREE, EVERGREEN ACRES CURTIS WALDVOGEL #51-0207-000 $6,381.34 509 E 1ST AVE SECT-15 TWP-128 RANG-36 OSAKKIS MN 56360 THE SW1/4NW1/4 STATE OF MINNESOTA COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE MINNESOTA REVENUE SAINT PAUL, MN 55146-6553 ROSS RANGE #63-1912-400 $8,702.46 521 6TH AVE E APT 4 SECT-19 TWP-128 RANG 37 ALEXANDRIA MN 56308 LOT-4 BLOCK-1 LIN-LAKE TOWNHOMES SHANE DRUM #72-0328-000 $2,683.16 120 S GRAN STREET SECT-11 TWP-129 RANG-40 PO BOX 96 LOT 3, BLOCK 14, THOMPSON’S EVANSVILLE MN 56326 REARRANGEMENT AND ENLARGEMENT OF SOUTH EVANSVILLE, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MINNESOTA CURTIS WALDVOGEL #93-0368-000 $7,697.24 509 E 1ST AVE SECT-25 TWP-128 RANG-36 OSAKKIS MN 56360 THE SOUTH 15.0 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK BATCHELDER AND BUCKHAM’S ADDITION STATE OF MINNESOTA TO OSAKIS, AND THAT PORTION OF THE COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE VACATED ALLEY WHICH HAS ACCRUED TO MINNESOTA REVENUE THE SOUTH 15.0 FEET OF SAID LOT 5 SAINT PAUL, MN 55146-6553 LYING IMMEDIATELY AND ADJACENT THERETO BLACK RIDGE BANK 3313 HIGHWAY 29 SOUTH ALEXANDRIA MN 56308 NICHOLAS & MIRANDA WINKLE #93-0639-380 $9,746.92 705 8TH AVENUE W SECT-26 TWP-128 RANG-36 OSAKIS MN 56360 LOT-1 BLOCK-2 OSAKIS PROPERTIES 1ST ADDITON AC .35 GLENWOOD STATE BANK PO BOX 197 GLENWOOD MN 56334 FAILURE TO REDEEM THE LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA. The amounts listed above must be paid in full to redeem on or before September 15, 2023. Please contact the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after July 31, 2023. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if redemption is not made by the later of: (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels OR (2) September 15, 2023. Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer at the address listed below. Witness my hand and official seal this 27th day of June 2023. Vicki L Doehling Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer Douglas County Administrative Building 821 Cedar Street Alexandria, MN 56308 Telephone: (320) 762-3077 (July 7 & 14, 2023) 239274