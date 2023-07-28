Nelson Estate STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 21-PR-23-1191 Estate of Darrell Allen Nelson, aka Darrell Nelson and Darrell A. Nelson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 8-28-2023 , at 4:00 pm , a hearing will be held in this Court at 305 8th A venue W, Alexandria, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 9, 2011, (“‘Will”), and for the appointment of Karen Haensel, whose address is 618 Brendalyn Drive, Mackinaw, IL, 61755 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in 0 an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are fi]ed or raised, the Persona] Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-80 l) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 7/19/23 /s/ Timothy M. Churchwell Judge of District Court Dated: 7-19-2023 KIM PETERSON Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner JoEllen Doebbert Doebbert Law PLLC 4277 Dakota Street, Suite 203 Alexandria, MN, 56308 Attorney License No: 095133 Telephone: (320) 763-7838 FAX: (320) 763-3238 Email: joellen(ci}doebbertlaw.com This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. (July 28; Aug 4, 2023) 244566