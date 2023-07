MOE TOWNSHIP SPECIAL MEETING Notice is h

MOE TOWNSHIP SPECIAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the town board of Moe Township, Douglas County, Minnesota will hold a special meeting on July 24th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Moe Pioneer Hall to share the progress made towards obtaining detailed design plans and quotes for a new township shop. Todd Egenes, Clerk (July 12, 2023) 240446

