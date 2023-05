MECHANIC SALE A mechanic’s sale will be held on April14th, 2023 at Dans Diesel Inc. The time of the sales will be at 2:00pm. The amount owed is $7,798.62. The reason for his sale is for non payment of accident/recovery on a 2020 trailer VIN# 59VB3025LE000743. Name of the owner is Lacalle Road Service Inc., 8711 N Greenwood Ave, Tampa FL 33617. Any questions can be directed to Katie at Dans Diesel Inc 320-762-7218. (April 5 & 7, 2023) 210538