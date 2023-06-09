Lee Estate STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 21-PR-23-864 Case Type: Probate In Re: Estate of Wayne E. Lee, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the Decedent’s Will dated February 15, 1999 and for the appointment of Jonathan K. Lee, whose address is 280 Meadow Ridge North, Branson, Missouri 65616 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. The original of Decedent’s Will is lost and cannot be found. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: May 24, 2023 /s/ Michelle L. Clark Judge of District Court Dated: May 24, 2023 Kim Peterson Court Administrator VOGEL LAW FIRM Bailey J. Voge (#0402215) bvoge@vogellaw.com 218 NP Avenue PO Box 1389 Fargo, ND 58107-1389 Telephone: 701.237.6983 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (June 9 & 16, 2023) 231592