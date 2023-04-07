Ida Township- Quotes for Road Maintenanc

Ida Township- Quotes for Road Maintenance Separate quotes for Summer Road Maintenance, including, blading, ditch mowing, weed control and sign/miscellaneous maintenance for the roads of Ida Township, for one year, beginning May 1, 2023, are being accepted by the Ida Town Board and will be reviewed at the Town Board Meeting, at 8:00 p.m. on April 17, 2023, at the Ida Township Hall, 4700 County Road 6 NW, Garfield, MN The envelope should be marked Summer Road Maintenance Quote and contain a description of all equipment to be used and an hourly rate for each. Address quotes to Ida Township, PO Box 95, Garfield, MN 56332 or drop off at the township office. Separate quotes for Winter Road Maintenance, including Plowing-with 2 trucks allotted to Ida Township, sanding and snow removal for the roads of Ida Township, for one year, beginning May 1, 2023, are being accepted by the Ida Town Board and will be reviewed at the Town Board Meeting, at 8:00 p.m. on April 17, 2023 at the Ida Township Hall, 4700 County Road 6 NW, Garfield, MN The envelope should be marked Winter Road Maintenance Quote and contain a description of all equipment to be used and an hourly rate for each. Address quotes to Ida Township, PO Box 95, Garfield, MN 56332 or drop off at the township office. Certificate of Insurance is required. The Board maintains the right to accept or reject any or all quotes. Information is also available on the township website www.idatownship.com Barbara D. Kilgore Ida Township Clerk (March 31; April 7, 2023) 208857