Ida Township- Quotes for Gravel Quotes f

Ida Township- Quotes for Gravel Quotes for class V (five, modified) gravel for the roads of Ida Township are being accepted by the Ida Town Board and will be reviewed at the Town Board Meeting, at 8:00 PM on April 17, 2023 at the Ida Township Hall, 4700 County Road 6 NW, Garfield, MN The class V (five) gravel must adhere to the Minnesota DOT specifications with the exception of the binders which must be between 8 to 12 percent (sand content to be offset). Include gradation analysis. The estimated amount will be 4,000 cubic yards. Address quotes to Ida Township, PO Box 95, Garfield, MN 56332 or drop off at the Township office. The envelope should be marked Gravel Quote. Certificate of Insurance is required. The Board maintains the right to accept or reject any or all quotes. Information is also available on the township website www.idatownship.com Barbara D. Kilgore Ida Township Clerk (March 31; April 7, 2023) 208853