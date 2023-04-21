Ida Township NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE UP

Ida Township NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE UPGRADING AND BITUMINOUS SURFACING OF PRIMROSE LANE AND A SECTION OF BIG CHIP TRIAL (from CO RD 12 east to Pleasant Grove) TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the Township of Ida, Douglas County, Minnesota, will meet at the Ida Town Hall, located at 4700 County Road 6 NW, Garfield Minnesota, at 7:00 p.m. May 1, 2023, to consider the upgrading and bituminous surfacing of Primrose Lane and a section of Big Chip Trail (from CO RD 12 east to Pleasant Grove) pursuant to Minn. Stat. §429.051 through 429.081. The area to be assessed for such improvement is the abutting property accessing such roads in Sections 5 & 6 of Ida Township. The estimated cost of the whole improvement project is $578,524.00. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment and estimated costs of the project will be available at the hearing. Such person who has a desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Barbara D. Kilgore Ida Township Clerk/Treasurer (April 14 & 21, 2023) 212769