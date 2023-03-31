HUDSON TOWNSHIP GRAVEL QUOTES The Hudson Town Board of Supervisors will be receiving GRAVEL QUOTES on a price per yard basis of Class Five gravel for 2023. Quote includes: • Approximately 4,500 yards • Loading • Hauling • Blading gravel when applied • Gravel test certificate must be included Quotes are to be sent to Carol Hedlund, 3499 Caribou Lane SE, Alexandria, MN 56308, by APRIL 13, 2023. Please indicate “Gravel Quote” on the outside of the envelope. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all Quotes. Carol M. Hedlund Clerk of Hudson Township (March 31, 2023) 208458