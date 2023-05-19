GROSZ ESTATE STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY O

GROSZ ESTATE STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOERGIN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA Estate of Benny Gustav Grosz, Decedent. Court File No. 21-PR-23-828 WILLIAM P. GROSZ, aka WILLIAM PHILLIP GROSZ, whose address is 271 South Sixth Place, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, is the domiciliary personal representative for the estate of BENNY GUSTAV GROSZ, a resident of the State of Arizona. On 5-15-2023 the personal representative filed with this Court a document stating his intention to exercise as to the assets in the State of Minnesota all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.4-205. Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the personal representative’s exercise of power over assets in the State of Minnesota pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.4-205 must file any objections within 60 days of the personal representative’s filing of said notice. If no objections are filed, after the expiration of 60 days from the date the personal representative filed, the personal representative will be authorized to exercise all powers of a local personal representative. 5-15-2023 Kim Peterson Court Administrator /s/ Gina DeVillbiss-Hendry DEPUTY HVISTENDAHL, MOERSCH DORSEY & HAHN, P.A. Jacqueline A. Dorsey (#302752) 311 South Water Street Northfield, MN 55057 Phone: 507-645-9358 Fax: 507-645-9350 jdorsey@hvmd.com Attorney for William P. Grosz, Personal Representative (May 19 & 26, 2023) 224878