GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL OR ERADICATE N

GENERAL NOTICE TO CONTROL OR ERADICATE NOXIOUS WEEDS Notice is hereby given this 12th day of May 2023 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 18.83, subd. 1, (2009), that all persons in Douglas County, Minnesota, shall control or eradicate all noxious weeds on land they occupy or are required to maintain. Control or eradication may be accomplished by any lawful method, but the methods may need to be repeated in order to prevent the spread of viable noxious weed seeds and other propagating parts to other lands. Failure to comply with the general notice may mean that an individual notice, Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, subd. 2 (2009), will be issued. An individual notice may be appealed within two working days of receipt to the appeals committee in the county where the land is located. Failure to comply with the individual notice will mean that the inspector having jurisdiction may either hire the work done or seek a misdemeanor charge against the person(s) who failed to comply. If the work is hired done by the inspector, the cost can be placed as a tax upon the land and collected as other real estate taxes are collected. You may obtain a list of the plants that are designated noxious and of the members of the appeal committee from your County Agricultural Inspector or Local Weed Inspector. The Local Weed Inspectors are township supervisors, city mayors or their appointed assistants. Noxious Weeds of Minnesota & Douglas County ERADICATE LIST: Black swallow-wort, Brown Knapweed, Common Teasel, Cutleaf Teasel, Dalmatian Toadflax, Diffuse Knapweed, Giant Hogweed, Grecian Foxglove, Japanese Honeysuckle, Japanese Hops, Johnsongrass, Pale swallow-wart, Palmer Amaranth, Red hailstone/goldencreeper, Tree of Heaven, Yellow Starthistle. CONTROL LIST: Bohemian Knotweed, Canada and Plumeless Thistle, Common Barberry, Common Tansy, Giant Knotweed, Japanese Knotweed, Leafy Spurge, Meadow knapweed, Narrowleaf Bittercress, Non-native Phragmites, Poison hemlock, Purple Loosestrife, Round leaf bittersweet, Spotted Knapweed, Wild Parsnip. RESTRICTED NOXIOUS WEEDS: Amur Honeysuckle, Amur silvergrass, Bell’s Honeysuckle, Black Locust, Common or European Buckthorn, Crown Vetch, European Alder, Garlic Mustard, Glossy Buckthorn, Japanese Barberry Cultivars, Lesser celandine, Morrow’s Honeysuckle, Multiflora Rose, Porcelain Berry, Saltcedar, Siberian Peashrub, Tatarian Honeysuckle, Wild Carrot/Queen Anne’s Lace, Winged burning bush and all cultivars. SPECIALLY REGULATED PLANTS: Amur corktree, Amur Maple, Callery pear, Norway Maple and all cultivars, Poison Ivy, Tatarian maple. Tom E. Anderson, Douglas County Agricultural Inspector Douglas County Public Works, 526 Willow Drive, P.O. Box 398, Alexandria, MN 56308 Telephone #: 320-762-2961 (May 12, 2023) 222499