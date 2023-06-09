Foreclosure Sale NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORE

Foreclosure Sale NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Mortgagee: Elizabeth A Loranger and Daniel J Nelson, as joint tenants Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank, its successors and assigns Dated: June 28, 2005 Recorded: June 30, 2005 Douglas County Recorder Document No. 272157 Assigned To: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee of the IndyMac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-AR2l, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR21 under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated August 1, 2005 Dated: September 21, 2012 Recorded: October 2, 2012 Douglas County Recorder Document No. 351175 Assigned To: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee of the IndyMac INDX Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-AR21, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-AR21 under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated August 1, 2005 Dated: August 17, 2012 Recorded: October 17, 2012 Douglas County Recorder Document No. 351608 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100055401215421704 Lender or Broker: IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation Mortgage Originator: IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., a federally chartered savings bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT ONE (1), BLOCK ONE (1), OF FLYNN’S ACRES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT AND SURVEY THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER IN AND FOR DOUGLAS COUNTY, MINNESOTA. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 51-0199-000 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 251 County Rd 3 NE Osakis, MN 56360 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $114,893.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $70,272.46 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Sheriffs Office, 216 Seventh Ave. W., Alexandria, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 24, 2023 DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2005-AR21, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2005-AR21, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21350. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Lobby of Sheriffs Office, 216 Seventh Ave. W., Alexandria, MN in said County and State. Dated: June 5, 2023 By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Attorneys for: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR2 l, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2005-AR21, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 MN21350. (June 9, 2023) 231566