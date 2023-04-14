FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORE

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 14, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,890.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Maxine E Fritz, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Stearns Lending, LLC, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: July 16, 2015 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 376984 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Dated: October 15, 2018 Recorded: October 18, 2018 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 404673 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100183300003906162 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Stearns Lending, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas Property Address: 106 E Nokomis St, Osakis, MN 56360-8285 Tax Parcel ID Number: 93-0331-000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 16 ½ feet of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4, Block 4, DeRushes Addition to Osakis, Douglas County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $97,797.99 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 10, 2023, or the next business day if September 10, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: January 18, 2023 MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052284-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Douglas County Sheriff`s office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 in said County and State. DATED: March 3, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for April 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Douglas County Sheriff`s office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 in said County and State. DATED: April 10, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052284-F1 (April 14, 2023) 212885