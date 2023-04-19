FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORE

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 4, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $73,641.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Benjamien Vangsness, an unmarried man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Option Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 10, 2017 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 392143 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: March 20, 2021 Recorded: April 2, 2021 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 429463 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004406-0008235185-2 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: First Option Mortgage, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas Property Address: 12 Grand Ave S, Kensington, MN 56343 Tax Parcel ID Number: 81-0088-000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of the SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 27, Township 127 North, Range 40 West and more particularly described as follows, to-wit: commencing at the southeast corner of Lot 2, Block 6, of the Original Plat of Kensington; thence east to the southerly right-of-way of Trunk Highway 55; thence northwesterly along the said right-of-way to the northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 6, of Original Plat of Kensington. It is the intention of the grantor to convey to the grantee all of that parcel of land lying north of Douglas Street extended easterly, south of southerly right-of-way of Trunk Hwy 55 and east of Lots 1 and 2, Block 6, Original Plat of Kensington, including all right, title and interest in and to a vacated alley lying along the east edge of Lots 1 and 2, Block 6, Original Plat of Kensington. AND Lot 2, Block 6, Original Village of Kensington, Douglas County, Minnesota. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $67,723.30 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 4, 2023, or the next business day if December 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: April 7, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052665-F1 (April 12, 19 & 26; May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 212644