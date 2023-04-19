FORECLOSURE SALE 22-115674 NOTICE OF MOR

FORECLOSURE SALE 22-115674 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 19, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $94,915.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jacqueline Rechtzigel, single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1002489-0000006655-6 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Rescue Mortgage, Inc. DBA Mortgage Depot SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 22, 2013, Douglas County Recorder, as Document Number 357086, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on March 4, 2016 as Document Number 382209 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; thereafter assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE 1/4 NW 1/4) of Section 32, Township 129 North, Range 38 West, Douglas County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of Lot 1, SANSTEAD’S THIRD ADDITION TO GARFIELD, according to the recorded plat thereof. thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, assumed bearing along the East line of said Lot 1, a distance of 149.82 feet to the northeast corner of said Lot 1; thence continuing North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, along the northerly extension of said East line of Lot 1 and along the west line of East Street, City of Garfield, Minnesota, 80.00 feet to the point of beginning, of the land to be described; thence North 88 degrees 09 minutes 49 seconds West 160.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 08 seconds East 70.00 feet to the north line of the Alley as dedicated on said SANSTEAD’S THIRD ADDITION TO GARFIELD; thence South 88 degrees 09 minutes 49 seconds East, along said north line of the Alley, 160.00 feet to aforesaid northerly extension of the east line of Lot 1; thence North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, along said northerly extension of the east line of Lot 1, a distance of 70.00 feet to the point of beginning. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 206 East St N, Garfield, MN 56332 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 78-0046-000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $90,626.52 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 4, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, MN 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 4, 2023, or the next business day if November 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 8, 2023 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (March 15, 22 & 29; April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 203186