Everett Estate State of Minnesota Dougla

Everett Estate State of Minnesota Douglas County District Court Seventh Judicial District Court File Number: 21-PR-23-1229 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of DEWAN TYRONE EVERETT, Deceased Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated 10/27/2020 has been filed with the Probate Registrar , and the application has been granted Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Emil Bradfield Towner Address: 36618 Pine Lake Road Avon, MN 56310 As personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after filing of appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors heaving claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. /s/ Heidi Rasmussen Date: July 21, 2023 Kim Peterson Date: July 21, 2023 (Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) 246408