Estate of Wagner STATE OF MINNESOTA COUN

Estate of Wagner STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 21-PR-23-1291 Estate of David Allen Wagner, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL PREVIOUSLY PROBATED INFORMALLY It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 9-18-2023, at 4:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 305 8th Avenue W. in Alexandria, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated, October 23, 2018, (“Will”), which was previously probated informally. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised. at the hearing. Dated: August 2, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Michelle L. Clark Judge of District Court Kim Peterson Court Administrator This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. Attorney for Personal Representative Megan E. Burkhammer Thornton, Dolan, Bowen, Klecker & Burkhammer, P.A. PO Box 819, 1017 Broadway Alexandria,MN,56308 Attorney License No: 0368588 Telephone: (320) 762-2361 FAX: (320) 762-1638 Email: mburkhammer@thorntonlaw office.com (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249669