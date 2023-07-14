Estate of Livingood STATE OF M!NNESOTA C

Estate of Livingood STATE OF M!NNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 21-PR-23-1130 Estate of Patricia A. Livingood, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any) and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 8-21-2023, at 4:00 PM, by this Court at 305 8th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN STAT. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: 7/7/23 BY THE COURT /s/ Timothy M. Churchwell Judge of District Court (COURT SEAL) Dated: 7-7-2023 Kim Peterson Court Administrator This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. Attorney for Petitioner Lisa J. Bowen Thornton, Dolan, Bowen, Klecker & Burkhammer, P.A. 1017 Broadway, PO Box 819 Alexandria, MN 56308 Attorney License No: 256833 Telephone: (320) 762-2361 FAX: (320) 762-1638 Email: lbowen@thorntonlawoffice.com (July 14 & 21, 2023) 240865