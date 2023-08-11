Estate of Gaeseman STATE OF MINNESOTA CO

Estate of Gaeseman STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 21-PR-23-1303 Estate of Alfred Dale Glaeseman, aka Alfred D, Glaesman, aka Alfred Glaesman, Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated Feburary 26, 2020 (‘Will’), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kari L. Lettow, whose address 354 North Kowald Lane, New Braunfels, Texas., 78130, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing; Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8-4-2023 /s/ Gina Devilbiss-Hendry Registrar Dated: 8-4-2023 KIM PETERSON Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Lisa J. Bowen Thornton, Dolan, Bowen, Klecker & Burkhammer, P.A. 1017 Broadway, PO Box .819 Alexandria, MN 56308 Attorney License No.: .256833 Telephone: (320)762-2361 FAX; (320) 762-1638 Email: lbowen@thorntonlawoffice.com (Aug. 11 & 18, 2023) 248615